StockNews.com Downgrades Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to Buy

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $2,751,046.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,549.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,869 shares of company stock worth $5,141,842 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,231,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,070,000 after acquiring an additional 227,843 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,785 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,981,000 after buying an additional 974,333 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after buying an additional 430,572 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,417,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,006,000 after buying an additional 138,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

