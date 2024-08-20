StockNews.com Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised JD.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.93.

Shares of JD opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in JD.com by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

