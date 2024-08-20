StockNews.com Lowers Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNCR opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $13.97.
Insider Activity at Synchronoss Technologies
In other Synchronoss Technologies news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $354,353.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,281,681 shares in the company, valued at $14,713,697.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,749. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.
