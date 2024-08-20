STP (STPT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.33 Million

STP (STPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $82.13 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STP has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STP Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04258549 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,317,327.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

