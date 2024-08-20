Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Sells C$2,131,558.00 in Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total value of C$2,131,558.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE SU traded down C$0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,808,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$57.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.12.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SU. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised Suncor Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$61.96.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

