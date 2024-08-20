SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR) versus Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Head-To-Head Review

SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.7% of SunHydrogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Nextracker shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of SunHydrogen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Nextracker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SunHydrogen and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A Nextracker 14.87% -20.75% 14.88%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.77 Nextracker $2.74 billion 2.13 $306.24 million $3.36 11.99

This table compares SunHydrogen and Nextracker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than SunHydrogen. SunHydrogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextracker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SunHydrogen and Nextracker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunHydrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextracker 0 4 18 0 2.82

Nextracker has a consensus price target of $58.45, suggesting a potential upside of 45.12%. Given Nextracker’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nextracker is more favorable than SunHydrogen.

Summary

Nextracker beats SunHydrogen on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. Its SunHydrogen panels used to produce renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity, fuel cells, and other applications. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc. and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc. in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Coralville, Iowa.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides TrueCapture, a self-adjusting tracker control system, which boosts solar power plant production by optimizing the position of individual tracker row in response to site features, such as varying topography and changing weather conditions; and NX Navigator, that assists solar power plant owners and operators in monitoring, controlling, and protecting their solar projects. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. As of March 31, 2024 Nextracker Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

