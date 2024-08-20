Susan Davy Purchases 25 Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Davy bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($192.96).
Susan Davy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 19th, Susan Davy bought 23 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 666 ($8.65) per share, for a total transaction of £153.18 ($199.04).
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Susan Davy sold 5,951 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.35), for a total transaction of £33,682.66 ($43,766.45).
- On Wednesday, June 19th, Susan Davy acquired 22 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.80) per share, with a total value of £132 ($171.52).
Pennon Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:PNN traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 606 ($7.87). 437,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,813. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15,150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. Pennon Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 532.83 ($6.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 775 ($10.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 611.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 644.67.
Pennon Group Company Profile
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
