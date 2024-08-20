Susquehanna Lowers Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $3.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Frontier Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.35 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frontier Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.09.

Frontier Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ULCC opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $783.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Frontier Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 994,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 679,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,053,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 672,471 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,011,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

