Symbol (XYM) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Symbol (XYM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $90.39 million and $139,261.52 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Symbol

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,365,408,883 coins and its circulating supply is 5,922,249,703 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

According to CryptoCompare, "XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++."

