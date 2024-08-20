Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,513,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,138,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.43. The company has a market capitalization of $892.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

