Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Target were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,422,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,123. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

