Telsey Advisory Group Trims Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Target Price to $380.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $475.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q3 2025 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Dillard’s Stock Down 1.3 %

DDS stock opened at $348.63 on Friday. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $286.39 and a fifty-two week high of $476.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.40.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 34.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $346.82 per share, with a total value of $34,682.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,051,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 289.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 38.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

