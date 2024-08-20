Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Trimmed by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,318,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 32.7% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $130.63. The stock had a trading volume of 676,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,859. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

