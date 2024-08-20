TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 3,645,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 20,130,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

WULF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

