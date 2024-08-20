The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after buying an additional 338,181 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 152,474 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,004,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,910,897,000 after purchasing an additional 274,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,895,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,044,980,000 after purchasing an additional 141,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

GS traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $504.68. The company had a trading volume of 973,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,209. The company has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.07 and a 200-day moving average of $437.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.94.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

