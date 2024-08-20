The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.10

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 19997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNTG shares. Stephens increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $963.40 million, a PE ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

