Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,909,524,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $705,636,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $898,175,000 after purchasing an additional 697,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $333,786,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $609.85. 146,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,430. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $622.30. The firm has a market cap of $232.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $571.38 and a 200 day moving average of $572.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

