Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.45 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$0.85.

TWM has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$0.85 target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.76.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 15.0 %

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$0.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.