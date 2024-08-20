TNC Coin (TNC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.24 Million

TNC Coin (TNC) traded up 39% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, TNC Coin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $35.69 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.00015278 USD and is down -30.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $76.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

