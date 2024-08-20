Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $6.70 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.70 or 0.00011288 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $22.88 billion and approximately $262.90 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,405.79 or 1.00047311 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007729 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,780,340 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,740,207.098806 with 2,522,405,251.6690154 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.87164021 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 514 active market(s) with $347,303,418.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

