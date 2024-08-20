TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Short Interest Up 8.5% in July

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 910,500 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 839,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

TopBuild Price Performance

TopBuild stock traded up $9.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $381.12. 238,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,311. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.62. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.00.

Insider Activity

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

