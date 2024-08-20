Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni Purchases 5,221 Shares

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 5,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $71,997.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,997.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tourmaline Bio Price Performance

Shares of TRML stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.34. 69,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,108. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $367.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tourmaline Bio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 134.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 109.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

