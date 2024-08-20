Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni Purchases 5,221 Shares

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 5,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $71,997.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,997.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of TRML stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.34. 69,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,108. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $367.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70.
Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.
Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
