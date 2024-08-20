TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453,530.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 40.3%.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

