TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 1st.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 40.3%.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
