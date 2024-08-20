Traders Purchase Large Volume of NextDecade Call Options (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,255 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.
Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
In related news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc acquired 11,690,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at $131,522,767.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc acquired 11,690,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,681,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,536,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,522,767.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $263,045,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,264,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,982,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in NextDecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter valued at $23,231,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in NextDecade by 14.4% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 137,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NextDecade by 21.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
