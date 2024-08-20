TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Down 16.7%

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 110,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 156,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 22.35 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of C$4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

About TRU Precious Metals

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

