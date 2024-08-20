TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. TTEC has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

