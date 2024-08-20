UBS Group Raises Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $42.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.61.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.92.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

