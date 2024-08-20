Umee Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.80 Million (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Umee has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Umee token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umee has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $96,758.77 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Umee Profile

Umee was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 12,303,154,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official Twitter account is @ux_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Umee is www.ux.xyz. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Umee

According to CryptoCompare, “UX is a blockchain-based lending platform prioritizing safety and programmability. It serves as a foundational blockchain, enabling application creation and financial tools, facilitating cross-chain leverage, liquidity, and debt instruments. UX promotes interoperability with various blockchains, including Cosmos, Ethereum, and layer two solutions. It operates on Tendermint BFT consensus, managed by validators who stake tokens for Proof of Stake consensus, ensuring network decentralization. Users can delegate tokens to validators, participating in governance and earning rewards in UX tokens. These tokens are used for governance, voting on protocol changes, and influencing DeFi parameters. Brent Xu, a veteran in blockchain and a former key member at Tendermint and ConsenSys, founded UX, originally named Umee, envisioning a versatile blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.

