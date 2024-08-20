Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Reaches $3.78 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.78 billion and approximately $75.74 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $6.30 or 0.00010415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00110887 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,109,615 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,109,614.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.21205913 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1076 active market(s) with $70,064,959.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

