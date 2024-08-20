Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $6.34 or 0.00010509 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.80 billion and $82.49 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00109156 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000164 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,109,615 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,109,614.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.43051005 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1076 active market(s) with $85,207,460.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

