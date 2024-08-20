United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.09 and last traded at $60.07. Approximately 6,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 13,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.91.

United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $174.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97.

Get United States Commodity Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Commodity Index Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United States Commodity Index Fund stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.22% of United States Commodity Index Fund worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About United States Commodity Index Fund

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Commodity Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Commodity Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.