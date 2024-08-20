United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.45.

UTHR traded down $5.33 on Tuesday, reaching $343.25. The stock had a trading volume of 122,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,433. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $350.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.27 and a 200-day moving average of $270.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,266 shares of company stock valued at $38,358,340. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,519,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,422,000 after purchasing an additional 262,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

