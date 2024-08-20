Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Raised to $30.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

NASDAQ UPST traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. 2,282,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,474,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.97. Upstart has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 894,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,544,650.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $76,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,501.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,544,650.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,706. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 18.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 3.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

