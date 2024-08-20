US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.5 billion-$38.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.9 billion.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.70.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
