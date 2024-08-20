VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (OTCMKTS:CMCI) Trading Up 0.3%

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (OTCMKTS:CMCI – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 18 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (OTCMKTS:CMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 90.00% of VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF

China Modern Agricultural Information, Inc engages in the production and distribution of fresh milk. It operates through the following businesses: Fresh Milk Sales, Processing and Sales of Green Organic Fertilizer, and Assisting Local Farmers with their Fresh Milk Sales. The company was founded on December 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Harbin, China.

