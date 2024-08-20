VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.97

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 3883513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

