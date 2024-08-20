Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,848.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 145,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 138,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.28. 26,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,630. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.61.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

