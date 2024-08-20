Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lifted by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,312,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,551 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 4.8% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $76,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $61.01. 1,001,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.