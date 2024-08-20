Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.68. The company had a trading volume of 260,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.37 and its 200 day moving average is $243.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $254.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

