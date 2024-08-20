Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $550,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 56,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.06. 395,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $254.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

