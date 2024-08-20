Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Apollon Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.70. The company had a trading volume of 608,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,390. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.31. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.