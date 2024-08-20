Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.64

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.64 and last traded at $78.62, with a volume of 2302740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.24.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2669 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.