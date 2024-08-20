Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.64

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.64 and last traded at $78.62, with a volume of 2302740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.24.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2669 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
