Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Horizons Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

Horizons Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.91. 3,525,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,948. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.