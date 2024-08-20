Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lessened by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,635. The company has a market cap of $412.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.05 and its 200-day moving average is $259.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

