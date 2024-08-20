Venom (VENOM) One Day Volume Hits $2.71 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Venom has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. Venom has a total market cap of $285.24 million and $2.71 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venom Profile

Venom’s genesis date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,226,096,481.085232 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.15387275 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,990,547.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

