Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up to $9.51

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.75. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 338,492 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 14,907.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

