VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Raised by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after buying an additional 56,595 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 671.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 627,979 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,079,000 after acquiring an additional 246,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,301. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $32.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

