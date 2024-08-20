Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
V traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
