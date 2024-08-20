Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.55

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 146199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vonovia SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

