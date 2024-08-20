Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Shares Up 9.7%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.00 and last traded at C$20.85. 4,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 2,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.00.

Wall Financial Stock Up 9.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$672.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.89.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Wall Financial had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of C$35.84 million during the quarter.

About Wall Financial

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties. It also engages in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units; and development and construction of residential housing units for sale.

